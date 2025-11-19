Begin typing your search...
3 more held for robbing bizman of Rs 55 lakh in Chennai
The police arrested Anbarasi (30), Abishek (24), Gayathri (29) on October 11 on October 11 and Gayathri's husband, Gnanaprakash James (29), on October 14. About Rs 7 lakh was seized from them.
CHENNAI: The Flower Bazaar police arrested three more persons in connection with the waylaying of a businessman of Rs 55 lakh in October, in which the accused posed as police personnel and robbed him.
The police had arrested four accused earlier. Naresh Kumar (38), who runs a laptop accessories store in Ritchie Street, was robbed of Rs 55 lakh when he was en route to deposit his associate's money in a bank on October 3.
The police on Sunday and Monday arrested Anwardeen (39) and Bava (30) from Coimbatore, and Ruban Chakravarthy (29) in the city.
