3 more held for robbing bizman of Rs 55 lakh in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Flower Bazaar police arrested three more persons in connection with the waylaying of a businessman of Rs 55 lakh in October, in which the accused posed as police personnel and robbed him.

The police had arrested four accused earlier. Naresh Kumar (38), who runs a laptop accessories store in Ritchie Street, was robbed of Rs 55 lakh when he was en route to deposit his associate's money in a bank on October 3.

The police arrested Anbarasi (30), Abishek (24), Gayathri (29) on October 11 on October 11 and Gayathri's husband, Gnanaprakash James (29), on October 14. About Rs 7 lakh was seized from them.

The police on Sunday and Monday arrested Anwardeen (39) and Bava (30) from Coimbatore, and Ruban Chakravarthy (29) in the city.