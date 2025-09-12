3 Indonesian Air Force planes make overnight stop at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Three Indonesian Air Force planes made an overnight stop at the Chennai airport on Thursday.

Airport sources said the three Indonesian aircraft, which were taken off from Abu Dhabi and were en route to Indonesia.

In mid-air, the pilots contacted the Indian Air Force control room in Delhi seeking permission for a halt in Chennai.

After the clearance, the planes landed one after another in the Chennai airport at around 6.30 pm. The flights were made to land in the Old terminal and were parked in the remote bay area.

Each aircraft carried pilots and Indonesian Air Force personnel altogether, around 35 members were onboard. They reportedly remained inside the aircraft and rested overnight.

On Friday morning, the three aircraft departed for Indonesia. The first flight took off at 10:04 am, the second at 10:17 am, and the third at 10:40 am. Airport authorities clarified that such stopovers are routine. Foreign military aircraft crossing Indian airspace sometimes request landing for unavoidable reasons, such as pilot rest. This is not unusual, officials said.