3 including juveniles arrested for raping minor girl in Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: The police in Chengalpattu arrested three people, including two boys under the Pocso Act in connection with the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl.

The incident happened on September 18 when the 16-year-old Class 11 student of a government higher secondary school in Chengalpattu district went to attend tuition classes as is her routine.

Around 7 pm, as she was walking home after finishing tuition, a man named Sundar (23) and two boys intercepted her. They covered her mouth with a cloth, and forcibly dragged her to a nearby wooded area where they allegedly gang-raped the girl.

Meanwhile, the girl's parents began searching for her at her school and tuition centre when she did not return home. Around 9 pm, the girl returned home in tears, with her clothes torn and injuries on her body. Alarmed, her parents immediately took her to a nearby private hospital for treatment. The hospital authorities informed the local police.

Following this, a team from the local police station rushed to the hospital, enquired with the girl, and registered a case. After investigating the matter, they arrested Sundar and the two boys.

The case was then transferred to the jurisdictional All Women’s Police Station. There, the female officers registered the Pocso case, arrested all three suspects. They presented Sundar in court, while the boys were produced in the Chengalpattu Juvenile Court and subsequently sent to an observation home for boys.

The girl is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital.