3 history-sheeters externed from Chennai for one year

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun has issued externment orders against three notorious history-sheeters, B Lenin, K Surya alias Nednunkundram Surya, and J Raja alias Rocket Raja, directing them to not enter GCP limits for one year.

The order, issued under Section 51 (A) of the Chennai City Police Act, prohibits the trio from entering the jurisdiction of the Greater Chennai Police for any reason other than attending court proceedings or cooperating with police investigations. The restriction came into immediate effect from Friday and will remain in force for a year.

According to an official release, P Lenin has 28 criminal cases against him, including six murders and twelve attempted murders. K Nedunkunram Surya has 64 cases against him including five murders and twelve attempted murder cases. J Raja, alias Rocket Raja has 20 criminal cases, including five murders and six attempted murders.

Police officials said the externment order was issued as a preventive measure to stop the trio from indulging in further criminal activities within the city limits and to ensure public peace and safety.