3 higher officials of education department transferred in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Directorate of School Education Department has ordered the transfers of three higher officials in Chennai on Monday.

As per the press note, director of private schools’ M Palanisamy has been transferred and posted as the member of Directorate of Government Examination (DGE).

Subsequently, C Usharani, the present member of DGE has been posted as the director of Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation (TNTESC).

P Kuppusamy, the secretary of TNTESC has been posted as the director of private schools.