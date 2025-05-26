Begin typing your search...

    3 higher officials of education department transferred in Chennai

    As per the press note, director of private schools’ M Palanisamy has been transferred and posted as the member of Directorate of Government Examination (DGE).

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|26 May 2025 10:03 PM IST
    3 higher officials of education department transferred in Chennai
    X

    School Education Department

    CHENNAI: The Directorate of School Education Department has ordered the transfers of three higher officials in Chennai on Monday.

    As per the press note, director of private schools’ M Palanisamy has been transferred and posted as the member of Directorate of Government Examination (DGE).

    Subsequently, C Usharani, the present member of DGE has been posted as the director of Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation (TNTESC).

    P Kuppusamy, the secretary of TNTESC has been posted as the director of private schools.

    School Education DepartmentHigher officialsofficials transfer
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X