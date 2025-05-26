Begin typing your search...
3 higher officials of education department transferred in Chennai
As per the press note, director of private schools’ M Palanisamy has been transferred and posted as the member of Directorate of Government Examination (DGE).
CHENNAI: The Directorate of School Education Department has ordered the transfers of three higher officials in Chennai on Monday.
Subsequently, C Usharani, the present member of DGE has been posted as the director of Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation (TNTESC).
P Kuppusamy, the secretary of TNTESC has been posted as the director of private schools.
