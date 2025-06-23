3 held with 560 kg of gutkha in separate cases in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Chennai police arrested three persons in two separate cases for alleged possession of banned oral tobacco products. A total of 560 kg of gutkha was seized from the accused.

On Saturday, based on a tip-off about gutkha products being transported in a load van, Shastri Nagar police team intercepted a load van near Besant Nagar 4th avenue, and when questioned, the occupants gave evasive replies, after which the van was searched. Police found around 558 kg of gutkha products in the van and arrested Kaleeswaran (38) and Patturaja (33) of Thoothukudi. Police also seized the load van.

In another case in Basin Bridge police limits, based on a tip-off, a team rounded up a suspect near PH road, Pulianthope, and found him to be in possession of 2 kg of gutkha products and arrested him. The accused, Manikandan (32) of Pulianthope, is a serial offender and has six criminal cases against him.

The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.