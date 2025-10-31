3 held for smuggling 10 rare Bali Myna birds

CHENNAI: Customs officials at Chennai airport on Friday seized 10 rare Bali Myna birds that were being smuggled into the country without valid documents and arrested three passengers.

During routine checks on passengers who arrived from Kuala Lumpur, officials intercepted Rahathmazhil (34) and two others from Chennai, who had travelled to Malaysia on a tourist visa.

The trio reportedly appeared nervous and evasive during questioning, prompting officers to inspect their luggage. The search led to the discovery of 10 live Bali Myna birds concealed inside small cages.

The birds, a protected species known for their striking white plumage and blue eye patches, were found weak and exhausted after the long flight. They were immediately provided care and attention to help them recover.

Initial inquiries indicated that the suspects intended to sell them in India. They had no import permits or health certificates as mandated for the transport of foreign wildlife. Following this, Customs officials arranged to send all 10 birds back to Malaysia on the same airline.

The trio were arrested under the Customs Act, and further investigation is underway.