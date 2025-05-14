Begin typing your search...
3 arrested in Ramapuram for illegal drug distribution; 200 tablets seized
The Chennai police have arrested three individuals for their alleged involvement in illegal drug distribution in Ramapuram, Chennai.
CHENNAI: The Chennai police have arrested three individuals for their alleged involvement in illegal drug distribution in Ramapuram, Chennai.
According to a Thanthi TV report, police seized 200 narcotic tablets during a major bust.
The Anti Narcotic Intelligence Unit (ANIU) of the city police headed by an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) comprising two inspectors, five sub-inspectors, and 30 police personnel was launched eight months ago with a special focus on busting synthetic drug networks in the city.
Next Story