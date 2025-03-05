28 kg gold seized during vehicle check in Chennai; four detained

CHENNAI: Chennai police seized 28 kg of gold jewellery from a car, which was being transported without proper documentation, during a vehicle check at Marina Beach on Wednesday.

According to a Thanthi TV report, four individuals—Prakash, Kiran, Anil, and Paul have been detained, and Anna Salai police have launched an intense investigation.

The gold was being taken to Sowcarpet for trade when it was intercepted.

The seized gold has been handed over to the Commercial Taxes Department for further inquiry.