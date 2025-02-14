CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday laid the foundation stone for Chennai Metro Rail’s construction of a 27-storey Central Tower building, as part of the proposed Central Square project.

The towering structure would redefine the skyline and outlook of the State capital considering that it would dwarf the heritage Chennai Central railway terminal building, which was for long considered as the identity of the city. In addition to the tower building, the Central Square would comprise a pedestrian plaza and subways connecting important buildings in the locality. A mammoth parking space with the capacity to accommodate close to 600 cars and over 1,600 two-wheelers is also coming up at the tower building. A corridor connecting the Central Railway Station, Ripon Buildings, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, park and Park Town Railway stations would also be a part of the Central Square project.

Inspired by Times Square in New York and Trafalgar Square in London, and other identity-defining landmark buildings the world over, the State government’s special purpose vehicle Chennai Metro Rail has planned to construct the tower building measuring more than 115 metres at a venue that at present records the maximum footfall in Chennai. The multi-purpose building would reserve most of its realty for office space, and the rest would be utilised for entertainment options such as hotels, which are said to be planned on the top two floors, and a massive shopping area plus a multiplex to woo the people.

CM Stalin also inaugurated buildings constructed by the State Higher Education Department at a cost of Rs 120.54 for Government Arts and Science College at Puliyakulam in Coimbatore and Tharakampatti in Karur, Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram and Thalli in Krishnagiri district among other institutions.