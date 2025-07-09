25-yr-old serial offender caught while stealing at Marina eatery

CHENNAI: A serial offender involved in a string of theft cases targeting beachgoers landed in the police net after he was detained for questioning for allegedly attacking and robbing a pushcart vendor at knifepoint near Marina beach on Monday.

On Monday evening, the complainant, Raja Shankar (36) was at his fast food stall on Marina Beach Service Road when the incident happened.

The accused approached Raja's stall and demanded that he lend him some money. When Raja Shankar declined, the accused attacked him with a knife and then vandalised a stall, took the cash and fled the spot.

Later, Raja filed a complaint with the Anna Square police station, after which police conducted investigations and arrested the accused, Vinoth (25) of Triplicane.

During interrogation, Vinoth confessed to multiple thefts targeting people sleeping on the beach and visitors to crowded public areas, police said. After robbing visitors, he used to bury the stolen items under the sand and at specific spots on the beach. Police have recovered four mobile phones from him.

Vinoth was produced before a magistrate court in Chennai and remanded in judicial custody.