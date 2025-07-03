25% of medical tourists in India from TN: Health Min

CHENNAI: “Out of everyone who visits India for medical tourism, around 25% come to Tamil Nadu. And more than 15 lakh come for treatment at our hospitals every year,” said Ma Subramanian, honouring the doctors as part of National Doctors’ Day event held at the Anna Centenary Library auditorium, Kotturpuram.

The event was held to honour distinguished individuals for their contributions to the field of medicine, and to recognise premier institutions for their outstanding healthcare services.

Awards were presented to Dr HV Hande, Dr Prathap C Reddy, Dr Mohamed Rela, Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, Dr C Palanivelu, Dr Mayilvahanan Natarajan, Dr Vallalarpuram Sennimalai Natarajan and Dr KR Balakrishnan.

Medical institutions awards were presented to Madras medical college, Stanley medical college, Sankara Nethralaya, and The Kanchi Kamakoti Child Trust Hospital.