25 more Mudhalvar Marundhagam to pop up in Chennai

CHENNAI: Following the inauguration of Mudhalvar Marundhagam at 39 locations in Chennai district, a resolution was adopted at the council meeting held at Ripon Building on Thursday to set up 25 more pharmacies in the city.

To implement the Chief Minister's pharmacy program effectively in the capital, scouting for the location of pharmacies and pharmacists is currently underway.

As of now, 25 places have been identified for setting up pharmacies at commercial buildings owned by the GCC, including Ambattur South Park Street, Arumbakkam 3rd Avenue, Anna Nagar West Fourth Street, Arumbakkam MMDA Colony, Vadapalani Amman Koil Street.

A resolution was adopted to grant the Triplicane Town Cooperative Society permission to establish these pharmacies. Furthermore, space has been provided in the Chennai Corporation building on a rental basis to set up the Chief Minister's pharmacies. Notably, the rental fee will be increased by 15 per cent once every three years.

Meanwhile, the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) granted approval for the vehicle parking policy based on recommendations for vehicle parking management and the collection of parking fees in the Anna Nagar area. Vehicle parking outside the street is Rs 20 per hour and Rs 20 per hour, and on-street parking is Rs 40 per hour and Rs 20 per hour, respectively.