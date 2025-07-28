25 hired as supervisors with meagre pay for CMRL phase 2

CHENNAI: As part of the ongoing Phase II expansion of Chennai Metro Rail, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), which has been entrusted with the Operations and Maintenance (O&M) contract, has hired 25 polytechnic diploma holders from Tamil Nadu on a fixed-term contract.

These candidates have been appointed as supervisors under a three-year fixed-term employment (FTE) with no provision for annual increment.

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) had, in April, outsourced O&M operations for Phase II to DMRC for 12 years, with a possible extension of three years based on performance. Unlike in Phase I, CMRL has opted not to hire permanent staff for Phase II operations. Instead, DMRC will oversee recruitment and staffing on a contractual basis, including candidates from outside Tamil Nadu.

In June, DMRC conducted a recruitment drive in government polytechnic colleges across Tamil Nadu, adhering to Tamil language proficiency and state reservation norms. Of the 25 selected candidates, 13 are from the Backward Classes (BC), five from Most Backward Classes (MBC), three each from Scheduled Castes (SC) and Denotified Communities (DNC), and one from the BC (Muslim) category.

According to a letter accessed by DT Next, these supervisors have been offered a salary of ₹26,660/month (₹3.19 lakh per annum), with no mention of Dearness Allowance (DA). This has drawn criticism for allegedly violating Clause 25(v) of the Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) Rules, which mandates equal pay for equal work.

By comparison, diploma holders employed in the Indian Railways receive ₹35,400/month along with DA. Even permanent supervisors in CMRL are paid a basic salary of ₹33,000, and TNPSC-recruited supervisors receive salaries starting from ₹35,400. The disparity has raised concerns, prompting calls for a revision in the pay structure for contract staff.