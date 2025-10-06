24-year-old runner dies during marathon in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old man allegedly swooned to death while running a half-marathon event in the city on Sunday. Police sources said that hundreds of participants from across the city participated in the event.

The deceased was identified as Paramesh (24), a private bank employee from Tambaram. Shortly after the race began, Paramesh reportedly suffered a seizure while running and swooned, according to the police sources.

Other participants who noticed the man swooning alerted the event organisers. The organisers rushed the medical team to help Paramesh, and he was moved to the Government Royapettah Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Kotturpuram police recovered his body and sent it for a post-mortem examination.

The marathon has been conducted since 2012 by a private foundation to raise funds for social causes. This year, the event organisers raised funds for cancer patients, police sources said.