24-year-old dies in Teynampet after drunk biker crashes into 2-wheeler

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old bike mechanic was killed in a road accident after a rashly driven two-wheeler collided head-on with the mechanic's bike in Teynampet during the early hours of Monday. Preliminary investigations revealed that the rider who caused the accident was in an inebriated state.

The deceased was identified as A Alagesan (24) of Teynampet, said the police, adding that he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

The person who was riding the other two-wheeler was identified as A Saravanan (36) of Mylapore. He is employed as a server in a restaurant and was riding back home, police investigations revealed. According to police, the accident happened around 12.10 am on Monday.

Saravanan, who was wearing a helmet, rode his bike in a rash and negligent manner. As he was riding along Dr Narasimha road, he collided onto Alagesan's bike, after which both riders got thrown off their vehicles. Saravanan suffered a fracture in his leg, while Alagesan suffered injuries on the back of his head. Passerby and cleanliness workers in the area alerted the ambulance and the police, who took both the motorists to a hospital nearby, where Alagesan was declared brought dead.

The Pondy Bazaar Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) personnel booked Saravanan under several sections, including 125 (endangering life of others), 106 (causing death by negligence) of the BNS among others. A CCTV clip of the accident went viral on social media.