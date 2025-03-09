24 women among 169 cadets to pass out of Chennai’s OTA

CHENNAI: As the first light of the morning sun illuminated the Parameswaran Grounds at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai, the buglers signalled the call, and officer cadets, dressed immaculately with their stars gleaming, marched in perfect synchronisation to mark the passing out of the SSC-119, SSC(W)-33 courses, and their equivalents.

It was a momentous day for the 169 officer cadets as they prepared to bid farewell to the academy. Among them, 133 gentlemen cadets and 24 women cadets were commissioned into the Indian Army. At the same time, 12 officers from friendly foreign nations, who had undergone training at OTA, would return to serve in their respective armed forces.

The parade commenced with the ceremonial presentation and salute to the ‘Colours’. The Reviewing Officer, Lieutenant General JP Mathew, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, was accorded the Guard of Honour by the parade contingent. He then presented the prestigious Sword of Honour to Lt. Manya M Kumar from Kochi, Kerala. The OTA Gold Medal was awarded to Lt. Pragati Thakur. Additionally, the Chief of Army Staff Banner was presented to ‘Meiktila’ Company for being the best all-around company of the previous term.

Sword of Honour, Gold toast Women's Day

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the prestigious Sword of Honour and the OTA Gold Medal were both awarded to women officers at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai, a testament to the growing presence and excellence of women in the armed forces.

Lt. Manya M Kumar, the Sword of Honour recipient, expressed her hope that more women would consider a career in the military, emphasising that the training and opportunities available in the armed forces are unparalleled.

“The women officers at OTA represent the best in the country; they are generally expected to excel. In the previous term, two women officers secured both the Gold and Silver medals. We have our strengths, and we leverage them to succeed,” Manya told DT Next.

Manya’s journey to the top was anything but easy. She appeared for two separate Services Selection Board (SSB) examinations and, despite being recommended on both occasions, failed to make the merit list the first time. Undeterred, she tried again, ultimately securing her place at OTA. A year later, she stood tall at the passing out parade, proudly holding the Sword of Honour, with her father, a vehicle inspector from Kerala, watching on.

“Receiving the Sword of Honour is overwhelming because every cadet at the academy is outstanding in their own right. To be selected for this award is both a huge responsibility and an honour,” Manya said.

Dream comes true for Daksh, 3rd Gen soldier

Among the newly commissioned officers at the Officers Training Academy, Lt. Daksh Singh became a third-generation soldier, fulfilling his childhood dream. Hailing from New Delhi, he comes from a distinguished military lineage; his father, Col. Shailender Singh, and grandfather, Wing Commander Harpal Singh (R), served the nation across multiple fronts.

Daksh is now set to continue the family’s proud legacy. He credits his father’s unwavering service as his greatest inspiration.

“Since childhood, I’ve seen my father in uniform almost every day, always present for everyone, always providing for us. Not just him, but my grandfather, who was a fighter pilot, inspired me to be where I am today,” Daksh told DT Next.

In a noteworthy coincidence, Daksh will be joining the Rajputana Rifles, the same regiment his father is serving in.

His journey to the armed forces was one of determination and conviction. After completing his engineering degree, he took up a corporate job at an MNC, but deep down, he always knew his true calling lay elsewhere. With this unwavering resolve, he cleared the Services Selection Board (SSB) exam on his very first attempt through the Combined Defence Services Examination (CDSE) and joined OTA last year.

Now, as he dons the uniform, Lt. Daksh Singh steps forward to uphold his family’s proud tradition of service, embodying the values of duty, honour, and sacrifice.







