228 rail accident deaths in 8 months: SR's Chennai division issues safety advisory

CHENNAI: The Chennai Division of Southern Railway has issued a stern public appeal for safety following a alarming number of 'trespassing' and accident-related deaths on its network this year.

According to an official press release dated September 9, a staggering 228 people lost their lives while 'trespassing' on railway tracks within the division's jurisdiction between January and August 2025. An additional 34 individuals were injured in similar incidents during this period.

In response to this crisis, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has intensified its awareness and enforcement drives, the release claimed. The division is actively combating unsafe practices through a multi-pronged approach, including widespread public awareness campaigns using posters and audio announcements, educational outreach programs in schools and colleges, and enhanced on-ground monitoring by dedicated staff.

The Chennai Division earnestly appealed to the public with a list of critical safety guidelines:

· Use only designated Foot Over Bridges (FOBs), subways, and level crossings to cross railway tracks. Never take shortcuts.

· Never trespass on railway tracks under any circumstances.

· Do not board or alight from moving trains.

· Refrain from dangerous footboard travel.

· Always stand behind the yellow safety line on platforms and be cautious of the gap between the train and the platform.

· Avoid distractions like mobile phones or earphones near tracks.

The railway authorities emphasized that these unsafe practices not only endanger precious lives and cause immense grief to families but also severely disrupt train operations.