21st convocation of Team Educational Institution held in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Team Educational Institution, a Montessori training centre, celebrated its 21st convocation festival at Anna Centenary here on Saturday. A total of 570 students across Tamil Nadu and from countries such as Dubai, Japan, the UAE, and Qatar graduated.



Amaladoss, the retired school headmaster of a government higher secondary school in Royapuram, presided over the ceremony and conferred diplomas to the graduates.



He stated that Montessori training is a non-traditional method that infuses educational techniques based on an understanding of child development.



He further said that Montessori teachers foster independent growth in their students, acting more like guides than traditional teachers, and the practice helps children develop creativity, problem-solving, critical thinking and time-management skills.