2009 violence: Madras HC quashes chargesheet against 28 advocates

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday quashed the chargesheet filed against 28 advocates in the case relating to the February 19, 2009 police-lawyers violence on the HC premises.

Allowing the petitions from Advocate Rajnikanth and 27 others, Justice M Nirmal Kumar quashed the charge sheet filed against them by the CBI.

Similarly, the judge quashed the charge sheet filed against four police officers while allowing the petitions from them.

Following a ruckus between advocates and police over hurling of rotten eggs on then Janata party leader Subramanian Swamy inside the court hall, a clash broke out between advocates and police, resulting in violence.

As a result, several advocates, policemen and a HC judge were injured and many vehicles were damaged.