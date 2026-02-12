2,000-year-old Tamil-Brahmi inscriptions found in Egypt’s Valley of the Kings

The discovery was presented on February 11 by Swiss scholar Professor Ingo Strauch at the International Conference on Tamil Epigraphy in Chennai, organised by the State Department of Archaeology.

Strauch, of the University of Lausanne, and Professor Charlotte Schmid of the French School of Asian Studies documented around 30 Tamil-Brahmi and Prakrit inscriptions across six rock-cut tombs, including that of Pharaoh Ramesses VI.