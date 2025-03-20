200 bus shelters to get roofing makeover, North Chennai to get new terminals

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Wednesday tabled a no new tax budget and earmarked major allocations for city’s infrastructure development -- new storm drains will be constructed at a cost of Rs 1,032 crore and roads will be re-laid at Rs 628 crore.

Mayor R Priya announced 200 new bus shelters and allotted Rs 34 crores for the same. These new shelters will come up along the major bus route roads. To decongest traffic and enable bus movements, the mayor also announced the upgradation of four bus terminals at Manali, IOCL, Toll Gate and Saligramam at a cost of Rs 16 crore.

Interestingly, the majority of the bus terminals and shelters are to come up in north Chennai, largely populated by the labour population.

A survey by CUMTA revealed there are about 2,000 bus stops under the GCC, 200 of them on major bus routes are without roof. They will be replaced with new ones for the convenience of the people. Bus shelters in Ekkattuthangal, West Saidapet and Guindy Race Course will get a makeover with tensile roofs at Rs 4.47 crore.

The civic body also allocated Rs 22.25 crores for plastic baling centres in 10 new zones, where plastic waste will be compressed enabling easy transport and recycling. The new centres will come up in Thiruvottiyur, Madhavaram, Toindarpet, Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Adayar, and Sholinganallur.

As per the financial report presented by Sarbajaya Das, chairperson of the Standing Committee (Taxation and Finance), the projected revenue for the fiscal year 2025-2026 is Rs 5,145.52 crore, while the expenditure is projected to be Rs 5,214.09 crore. The revenue from capital is expected to be Rs 3,121.65 crore, with an expenditure of Rs 3,190.61 crore.