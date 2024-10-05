20-year-old youth arrested for attack on singer Mano's wife

CHENNAI: Valasaravakkam police have arrested a 20-year-old for allegedly roughing up playback singer Mano’s wife and her sons. Mano’s wife, Jameela, had filed a police complaint that her sons were attacked by a mysterious gang.

The arrested person was identified as S Kirubakaran of Alapakkam. Search is on for seven of his associates.

The Valasaravakkam police personnel had booked eight persons based on the CCTV footage provided by the singer’s family.

Mano’s two sons – Shakir (38) and Rafi (35) – were earlier booked by the police on September 11 for assaulting two persons, including a minor, in an inebriated state after a road rage incident on September 10.

While the brothers are yet to be arrested and are said to be in hiding, Mano’s manager Dharman and domestic help Vignesh, the other two who were booked in the case along with the siblings, were arrested and sent to judicial remand on September 11.

Meanwhile, the playback singer’s wife shared her family’s side of the story through media interviews and also recently shared CCTV footage of her sons being rounded up by a gang based on which police action was taken.