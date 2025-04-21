2 teens, 1 minor held for robbing Nepali with knife in Chennai

CHENNAI: Three teenagers, including a juvenile, were arrested by the police for attacking a 21-year-old Nepali man working at a restaurant, and robbing him at knifepoint, when he was returning to his room after work.

The victim, Arjun Sunar (21), has been working as a cook at the restaurant in Kodungaiyur and living with some of his friends at a quarters nearby.

During the early hours of Friday (April 18), when he was walking back home, he was confronted by a trio on a scooter. The group pulled a knife and threatened Arjun and his co-workers to part with their valuables. They took Rs 7,900 cash from Arjun and fled the scene.

Based on Arjun’s complaint, Kodungaiyur police registered a case and conducted investigations. After going through CCTV footage, the police team zeroed in on the suspects.

Police initially arrested B Kumar (19) of Periyar Nagar and a 17-year-old boy later in the day. Based on the information provided by the duo, police secured D Gowtham (19).

The minor was sent to a government home for boys, while the other two were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.