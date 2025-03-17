2 rowdies hacked to death in revenge attack in Kotturpuram

CHENNAI: Two rowdies were hacked to death by a gang in Kotturpuram on Sunday night. Preliminary investigations have revealed that a rival executed the duo after learning that they were planning to bump him off.

The deceased were identified as Arun Kumar (25) and Padappai Suresh (25). Arun Kumar and his brother had a feud with 'Sukku Kaapi' Suresh over the latter engaging minor boys to peddle ganja and both had clashed over this.

In 2022, Arun Kumar's lover, Shahinshah, a widow and mother of two was strangled to death in her home in Kelambakkam and Arun Kumar suspected Sukku Kaapi Suresh's role in her murder.

As Arun Kumar made it clear that he would exact revenge for his lover's murder, his rival made the first move and killed Arun and his friend on Sunday night, police sources said.

Arun and Padappai Suresh had become friends while in prison and Suresh often visits Arun at his residence in Chitra Nagar, Kotturpuram.

On Sunday, around 11 pm, the two of them got drunk and passed out. Learning of their condition, a gang led by Sukku Kaapi Suresh reached the scene, attacked them with machetes and sickles, and fled the scene.

Residents who woke up hearing the commotion alerted the police who rushed to the scene and moved the rowdies to the hospital where they were declared dead on arrival.

Kotturpuram Police registered a case of murder and formed three special teams to trace Sukku Kaapi Suresh and his associates. Preliminary investigations revealed that a gang of eight persons came on three bikes to the scene. Police are perusing the CCTV footage in the neighbourhood to ascertain their identities.