2 minors, 20-yr-old held for burgling from Thousand Lights house

CHENNAI: Two juveniles and a 20-year-old were arrested for breaking into a house by using a crowbar to bend the window grille to steal from a house in Thousand Lights.

The complainant, Meenakshi (42), lived with her husband, Gopi, an autorickshaw driver, and their two daughters in Thousand Lights. The elder daughter works at a private firm, while the younger daughter is a school student.

On Friday, Gopi and his elder daughter left for work, while Meenakshi dropped her younger daughter at school and went to work. When she returned in the evening, she found that the valuables in her safe had been stolen, and on inspecting the house, she found that the window grilles were bent. According to her complaint, gold earrings, a gold ring and Rs 35,000 in cash were missing.

Investigations revealed that the burglary was pulled off by the trio in the same neighbourhood. Police soon identified the suspects and arrested Jeeva (20) along with two 17-year-old boys from the same locality. Gold jewellery and cash were recovered from them.

Police said Jeeva was already involved in half a dozen theft cases reported in the city.