2 men held with cocaine in Nolambur

CHENNAI: The Anti-Narcotic Intelligence Unit (ANIU) of city police, along with Nolambur police personnel secured two persons for alleged possession of cocaine in Nolambur police limits on Saturday.

Based on a tip-off, police were watching the service road near Corporation park in Nolambur and on suspicion they apprehended two persons found in possession of the narcotic substance.

The arrested persons were identified as S Narendra Kumar (28) of Pattalam and M Praveen Kumar (26). The police seized three grams of cocaine from the duo.

According to the police, Narendra Kumar and Praveen Kumar already have a case filed under NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act against them.

The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody. Police said that they will be seeking custody of the accused to find others who are part of their network.