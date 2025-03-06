2 killed in car-lorry collision in Urapakkam

CHENNAI: A car collided with a tanker lorry near Urapakkam on Thursday, costing the lives of two college students and injuring three more. Thanesh Reddy and Israel, both from Andhra and aged 21, were students at a private college in Kattankulathur.

Their friends from Andhra - Harini (20), Uma (21) and Jai (19) - visited the duo and picked them up from Potheri in their car. While heading towards Tambaram, a tanker lorry that applied sudden brakes caused the vehicle to collide.

Thanesh, who was driving the car, and Shreyas died on impact, while passersby rescued the other three and admitted them to a private hospital in Potheri. A case was registered.