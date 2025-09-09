2 killed as bike hits stray cattle near Padappai flyover

CHENNAI: Two youngsters were killed in a road accident near Padappai flyover in Kancheepuram on Sunday night after their bike hit a stray cattle.

The deceased was identified as Naveen (19) of Anna Nagar in Padappai, who was working at a private firm in Oragadam SIPCOT, and his female friend Abhimani (21) from Erukkur, near Sirkazhi.

On Sunday night, Abhimani returned from her hometown by government bus and got down at Kilambakkam bus terminus. Naveen went there on his two-wheeler and picked her up, and was on their way to Oragadam to drop her in the hostel.

Around 11 pm, when they were passing Padappai flyover, a stray cow suddenly ran onto the road and hit their two-wheeler. On impact, the bike flipped, and both fell. At the same time, a speeding car from Kancheepuram towards Vandalur came on the flyover and ran over the two, killing them instantly.

Onlookers immediately informed the police. Manimangalam police and the Kundrathur Traffic Investigation Wing rushed to the spot, recovered the bodies and sent them to Chromepet Government Hospital for postmortem.

The car has been seized, and further investigation is on. The police have registered a case and are also trying to identify the cattle owner.