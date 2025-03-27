2 held for possession of synthetic drugs in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Royapettah police arrested two persons in Royapettah near a college and seized about 2.8 grams of methaqualone on Wednesday as part of the city police's drive against synthetic drugs.

Based on a tip-off, police found K Manoj Kumar (23) of Triplicane and S Santhosh (25) of Koyambedu lurking suspiciously near a private college in Royapettah and rushed there to detain them.

As they gave evasive replies, the police questioned them and found the synthetic drug in their possession.

Manoj Kumar has three drug cases against him, police said. The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.