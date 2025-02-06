2 arrested for kidnap, sexual abuse of young woman at Kilambakkam terminus

CHENNAI: A day after an 18-year-old woman was kidnapped and sexually harassed by a three-member gang at Kilambakkam, the police arrested two persons, including the auto-rickshaw driver who allegedly forced her to get inside the vehicle.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the two arrested individuals are auto driver Muthamizhselvan (56) and Dayalan (45).

The young woman from West Bengal, who is working in a private company in Salem, had taken a bus from Salem to Chennai to visit her relative in Madhavaram. When she reached Kilambakkam terminus on Tuesday night, she found that there was no public transport available to reach her destination.

As she was walking along the GST Road, she was approached by an auto driver who offered to drop her. When the young woman refused and began walking away, the driver followed her and forcibly made her get into the auto. After travelling a short distance, two more unidentified men got into the same auto.

The auto driver allegedly threatened the woman with a knife and sexually assaulted her along with his accomplices, said a Daily Thanthi report. After the woman raised an alarm, passersby informed the police.

As the police started chasing the auto, the men hurriedly moved the woman to a passing auto in Nerkundram area and fled. A team of police officers rushed to the spot and rescued the woman.