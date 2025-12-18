2 airlines to pay Rs 5L for losing Padma awardee’s bag

CHENNAI: The Chennai North District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed two airlines, Emirates and United, to pay a total compensation of Rs 5 lakh to Dr Mayilvahanan Natarajan, a Padmashree awardee and former vice-chancellor of Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University, for the loss of his baggage due to their negligence.

The renowned orthopaedic surgeon stated that in May 2023, he booked flights to attend a wedding in the US. His itinerary involved travelling with Emirates Airlines from Chennai to Dubai (business class) and then from Dubai to Chicago (first class). A further connection from Chicago to Asheville (economy class) was booked with United Airlines Business Services Private Limited. The total cost for all tickets was Rs 10.89 lakh.

At Chennai International Airport, Dr Mayilvahanan checked in his suitcases, containing clothing, books, medicines, personal kits, and gifts, as per Emirates staff instructions. He was issued three boarding passes and three baggage tags for Dubai, Chicago, and Asheville, and was assured his luggage was tagged through to his final destination. However, upon arrival in Asheville, his baggage did not appear. After waiting an hour, he filed a non-arrival report with the airlines at the airport.

Although Emirates initially assured delivery within 24 hours to his Asheville address, the baggage was never delivered and was later declared untraceable. Dr Mayilvahanan contended that the airlines’ careless handling ruined his trip, as he was left without essential belongings and forced to purchase new clothes. Following his return to India, despite several follow-ups, he received no satisfactory resolution. A legal notice was issued in July 2023. While Emirates sent an interim reply in August, United Airlines, without his knowledge or consent, transferred Rs 1.23 lakh to his bank account as a partial settlement.

The consumer commission, presided over by president D Gopinath and member Kavitha Kannan, ruled in the complainant’s favour. It found both airlines deficient in their service. Emirates Airlines was directed to pay Rs 2.50 lakh for pecuniary and non-pecuniary damages. United Airlines was directed to pay Rs 2.50 lakh, but after deducting the Rs 1.23 lakh already paid. Additionally, both airlines must pay Rs 5,000 each towards litigation costs.