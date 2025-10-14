195-key Hilton Chennai Egmore signing to strengthen brand's south footprint

CHENNAI: Hilton on Tuesday announced the signing of a 195-key Hilton Chennai Egmore in partnership with MKR Estate Developers, part of the MGM Healthcare Group.

This further strengthens its presence in Tamil Nadu and advances its growth strategy in South India.

The hotel is expected to open in January 2029. This will expand the presence of Hilton’s flagship brand, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, in the city, joining Hilton Chennai.

Located in Egmore, Chennai’s bustling cultural and commercial hub, the hotel will be part of a larger mixed-use development that also includes a commercial office complex, ensuring a steady base of business and event demand.

Clarence Tan, senior vice president, development, Asia Pacific, Hilton, said, “This represents our second Hilton Hotels & Resorts property in Chennai, underscoring the strong demand we see for our flagship brand in this region.”

Zubin Saxena, senior vice president and country head, Hilton, South Asia, added: " Chennai is an anchor market for both business and leisure travellers, and this new property allows us to serve the city’s growing demand for elevated hospitality experiences at corporate and social events."

MK Rajagopalan, chairman, MGM Healthcare Group, said: "Our partnership with Hilton marks a significant step in shaping Egmore’s evolution as an urban hub. With Hilton’s global expertise and our vision for Egmore as an upcoming urban hub, we are confident this hotel will set a new benchmark in the city’s hospitality landscape and contribute meaningfully to Chennai’s continued growth.”