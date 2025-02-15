Chennai: Youth fails to pay rent for canopy used for grandmom's funeral, strangulated

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old youth was murdered after a fallout over unpaid dues in setting up a canopy tent at a funeral in Vyasarpadi on Friday. Police have arrested two youths in connection with the murder.

The deceased was identified as G Ajithkumar. He lived with his father, B Giri, in MGR Nagar, Vyasarpadi. On Friday night, Giri returned home and found his son lying unconscious with injuries around his neck and on his face.

Giri, with the help of neighbours, rushed his son to a hospital, where he was declared as brought dead. Kodungaiyur Police registered a case of murder and began investigations.

The probe revealed that Ajithkumar's grandmother died a few days ago, and he had arranged for a shamiana tent to be set up outside their house for visitors. However, Ajith did not settle Rs 8,500 for the youth who set up the tent, which became a matter of dispute between them.

On Friday, two youths visited Ajith at his home and demanded the remaining money from him and assaulted him. They then allegedly strangulated him to death. Police arrested two persons - D Janarthanan (20) and A Parthiban (20) in connection with the murder. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.