19 EMU trains cancelled on July 26 between Chennai Central and Sullurpeta due to maintenance works

CHENNAI: Southern Railway announced that 19 electric train (EMU) services will be cancelled on Saturday between Chennai Central and Sullurpeta due to maintenance works being undertaken between Gummidipoondi and Kavaraipettai railway stations on the Chennai Central–Gudur route.

As per the official release, EMU services from Chennai Central to Gummidipoondi at 11:35 am, 1:40 pm, and 3:05 pm have been cancelled.

Similarly, return services from Gummidipoondi to Chennai Central at 1:00 pm, 2:30 pm, 3:15 pm, 3:45 pm, and 5:00 pm will not operate.

Trains from Chennai Central to Sullurpeta scheduled at 10:15 am and 12:10 pm, as well as return services from Sullurpeta to Chennai Central at 1:15 pm and 3:10 pm, are also cancelled.

In addition, EMU trains from Chennai Beach to Gummidipoondi at 12:40 pm, 2:40 pm, and 3:45 pm, and from Gummidipoondi to Chennai Beach at 4:30 pm will not operate today.

Special train services:

To manage passenger demand during the cancellation period, special EMU services will be operated.

These include services from Chennai Central to Ponneri at 11:35 am, 1:40 pm, and 3:05 pm, and from Ponneri to Chennai Central at 1:18 pm, 2:48 pm, 3:33 pm, 4:30 pm, and 5:18 pm.

Special services will also run from Chennai Beach to Ponneri at 12:40 pm, 2:40 pm, and 3:45 pm, with return services from Ponneri to Chennai Beach at 4:47 pm.

A special train from Gummidipoondi to Chennai Central will run at 12:50 pm, and another from Sullurpeta to Gummidipoondi will operate at 4:30 pm.