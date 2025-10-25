18-yr-old run over by train in Tirusulam

CHENNAI: An 18-year-old college student was struck down by a speeding express train while crossing the tracks in Tirusulam on Thursday.The deceased Hemamalini (18), was a resident of Tirusulam and a first-year engineering student at a private college in Rathinamangalam near Vandalur.

Every day, she commuted from Trisulam to Vandalur by electric train and then took a bus to her college. On Thursday evening, after finishing her classes, Hemamalini boarded an EMU train from Vandalur and got down at Tirusulam station. While crossing the tracks to reach her home nearby, a train coming from Egmore side knocked her down, killing her on the spot. Tambaram railway police sent the body to Tambaram GH for post-mortem and registered a case.