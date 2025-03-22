18 sovereign gold stolen from retired Army engineer's house in Manimangalam

CHENNAI: Unidentified intruders decamped with 18 sovereign gold and cash from the house of a retired army engineer in Manimangalam on Saturday.

Chinnasaamy (61) worked as an assistant engineer in the army and after retirement, he stayed with his family in Karasangal near Padappai. On Monday, Chinnasaamy and his family went to their native town in Theni to attend a function.

On Saturday morning, when they returned home, they found the main door was broken and items were scattered inside the house. Chinnasaamy found the bureau locker was tampered with, and 18 sovereigns of jewellery and Rs 1.5 lakh in cash were missing. Immediately, Chinnasaamy filed a complaint with the Manimangalam police station.

A police team along with forensic experts lifted sets of fingerprints of the suspects from the crime scene. The police are also trying to identify the burglars with the help of CCTV cameras installed in the nearby shops. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway