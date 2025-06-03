18 persons with disability win chess championship

CHENNAI: In different categories, 18 winners bagged awards at the special chess championship held for differently-abled persons here this weekend.

The Chess Federation for Physically Disabled (CFPD), in collaboration with a private firm, conducted a special chess championship for persons with disability (PwD) at Arumbakkam.

Wheelchair users, people with hearing impairment and others with different kinds of disability participated. K Gopinath, the State General secretary of Tamil Nadu Udavikkaram Association for the Welfare of the Differently Abled (TNUAWDA) said, “The chess competitions were conducted in various categories, taking into consideration the age and disability of each participant. Despite all challenges, all 30 participants performed well and 18 were declared winners.”

The competitions were divided into six categories – open, women, wheelchair user men, wheelchair user women, under-19 boys and under-19 girls. Three awards were given for each category and totally 18 winners were distributed with awards.

“Such competitions help the disabled engage with the public, and also inculcate and learn more through the process. That’s why we’ve planned more such events,” he added.