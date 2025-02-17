174 additional free buses to operate in Chennai under Vidiyal Payanam scheme

CHENNAI: Due to the increase in the number of women passengers in Chennai, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to increase the free buses operating under Vidiyal Payanam scheme.

According to Daily Thanthi, 174 MTC buses will be converted to free buses for women passengers.

It has been decided to convert buses with low revenue into Vidiyal Payanam buses.

On average, 63 percent of women travel in Vidiyal Payanam buses on daily basis.