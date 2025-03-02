17 years on, 70-year-old arrested in Chennai for document forgery, extortion

CHENNAI: A 70-year-old man who had a warrant pending against him since 2008 in a document forgery and extortion case and who managed to stay off the police radar for 17 years was arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the city police on Saturday.

The arrested person was identified as R Janardhanan. He was a co-accused in a 2003 case in which his associates stormed into a financial institution and forcibly made the managing director sign on blank cheques after a financial dispute between the two groups.

In 2003, seven persons were arrested by the Kilpauk Police who were investigating the case, which was eventually transferred to the Entrustment Document Fraud (EDF) wing.

As Janardhanan and two others were yet to be arrested when the case came up for trial, a non-bailable warrant was issued against them in 2008. While the two others had died during the course of the trial, Janardhanan continued to evade arrest. During a recent review of pending NBWs, the top brass of the city police directed the EDF team to secure the accused, after which he was arrested.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.