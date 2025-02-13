17-year-old killed in bike accident in Arumbakkam

CHENNAI: A 17-year-old school student was killed in a road mishap involving the bike he was riding in Arumbakkam on Thursday.

R Naveen Kumar of Arumbakkam was a government higher secondary school student in West Mambalam.

The bike accident happened in Jai Nagar in Arumbakkam.

On Thursday at around 4.40 pm, Naveen took his father’s bike to purchase items from a shop on Jai Nagar 1st Main Road.

While returning home, he noticed an incoming load auto from the opposite direction and applied brakes to avoid a collision but lost control of the vehicle and rammed with the auto.

He sustained severe head injuries and succumbed at the spot, police said.

Koyambedu traffic investigation team had seized the vehicles involved and sent the body to KMC Hospital for postmortem.