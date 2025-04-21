17-year-old bitten by neighbour's pet dog in Mylapore

CHENNAI: A 17-year-old boy was allegedly bitten by his neighbour's pet dog at Mylapore on Sunday night which led to an argument between both families.

The injured boy is a Class 12 student at a private school and he was playing outside his house when the neighbour's dog bit him. Police sources said that when the injured boy's mother asked the neighbour woman to tie her dog inside her house, it led to an argument and then to fisticuffs.

But both the parties reached a compromise at the police station.