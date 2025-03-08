169 officers commissioned successfully into Indian Army from Chennai's OTA

CHENNAI: As the first light of the sun touched the sky on Saturday morning, buglers sounded the call as officers, dressed elegantly with stars shimmering on their shoulders, took their final steps—‘The Antim Pag’—from the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai toward their service to the nation.

A total of 133 Officer Cadets, including 24 Women Officer Cadets, were commissioned into various branches of the Indian Army after a year of rigorous training.

Additionally, five Foreign Officer Cadets and seven Foreign Women Officer Cadets from five friendly nations completed their training and will now join their respective armed forces.

The parade gave a ceremonial salute upon the arrival of the reviewing officer of the day, Lt. General Johnson P. Mathew, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, VSM, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff.

He presented the prestigious Sword of Honour to BUO Manya M. Kumar, the outstanding cadet of the winter term. The OTA Gold Medal was awarded to AUO Pragati Thakur.

The parade also featured the display of ‘Colours,’ and the Chief of Army Staff Banner was presented to ‘Meiktila’ Company for being the best all-round company of the previous term.