16.5k cops to be on the lookout for safe immersion of Vinayagar idols in Chennai

CHENNAI: About 16,500 police personnel and 2000 home guard volunteers will be deployed across the city to ensure peaceful procession and immersion of Vinayagar idols.

Police have earmarked four locations -- Foreshore estate, Neelankarai, Kasimedu fishing harbour, and Tiruvottiyur -- for the immersion of the 1524 Vinayakar idols on Sunday (September 15). Police have approved 17 routes for procession by Hindu outfits like the Hindu Shiv Sena, Hindu Munnani, and the Hindu Makkal Katchi.

Temporary control rooms and assistance centres will be set up at the four immersion locations. The idols will be lifted by cranes and taken in boats to be immersed in the sea. Considering that thousands of people will gather at the beaches, All Terrain Vehicles (Beach buggy) will be patrolling the seashore, and fire tenders and ambulances will be on standby, police said.

Trained swimmers will also be on the seashore, and police personnel will be at watch towers to observe the crowd.

Idols from Nungambakkam, Chintadripet, Egmore, Vyasarpadi, Pulianthope, Vadapalani, Saidapet, Kolathur and Koyambedu areas will be immersed in Foreshore Estate while idols from Madipakkam, Adyar, Adambakkam, Velachery, and Thiruvanmiyur areas will be immersed in Neelankarai. Idols from Washermanpet, Royapuram, Tondiarpet, and Kodungayur will be immersed in Kasimedu, while idols from Tiruvottiyur and surrounding areas will be immersed in Tiruvottiyur.