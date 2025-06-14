15 years without drinking water: Lebanon puram residents demand action

CHENNAI: In an era of instant connectivity electric cars and explorations in outer space in search of habitable land, life seems to be moving on a fast track for most denizens, unless you live in north Chennai.

Lebanon Puram, a small neighbourhood between Madhavaram and Sembium, near Perambur, has been waiting for a drinking water connection and sanitation facilities for the last 15 years.

“The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is one of the oldest civic bodies in the country, supposedly serving more than one crore population. But it has failed to provide a decent life for around 500 families,” fume residents of Lebanon Puram. “Without a drinking water connection and proper drainage system, we live in miserable conditions. The State machinery and civic authorities continue to ignore our grievances.”

It was said that the Metro Water connection was cut off from the residents when the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) was constructing Moolakothalam bridge. Though construction was completed and the bridge opened for public use seven years ago, a water connection remains a pipe dream, leaving the families to run from pillar to post to get drinking water.

“I’ve made more than eight representations before the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) and even raised this issue in the Corporation council meetings, but all in vain,” said MDMK councillor S Jeevan, Ward 35. “Though Metro Water officials are to be blamed, it’s people representatives like me that’s bearing the brunt. If this continues, we cannot meet the public to seek their votes in the upcoming 2026 assembly polls.”

Though the CMWSSB is supplying water, it comes on alternate days only and that too through tanker lorry. “We’re forced to collect water in containers and carry it to our home from the street. This is a cumbersome routine for aged residents and ailing women,” lamented a homemaker. “Since the water supply is not enough, we’re depending on packaged water cans, which eat into our monthly budget.”

Further, several streets of Lebanon Puram lack a proper drainage system. This leads to the reversal of drainage water into the house pipes choking the restrooms. “The stench hits you on the face. This situation has persisted for 5 years,” fumes a mother of two on Tiruvalluvar Street. “The faulty sewage lines breed rodents and insects. Kids in our locality are prone to vector-related infections and fever.”

Concurring with her was E Yacob, another resident, who added: “Since the drainage pumping station is not functioning properly, it’s worse during rains. CMWSSB workers suck the muck through the machines, but it’s only temporary.”

When contacted, a CMWSSB official said that there was a proposal under the Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam (VCVT)to replace the Metro Water pipelines in Lebanon Puram. “We’re waiting for road-cut permission from the NHAI. Once we get the clearance, work will commence soon,” he added. “The collection and suction wells in North Chennai, especially in Nehru Nagar, are being improved. The pumping capacity will be increased from 10 horsepower to 20 horsepower soon. When the projects are completed, the situation in the locality will improve.”

Residents expressed anguish and frustration to this reporter, and were predictably sceptical about the official’s response, as a 15-year wait for basic amenities was unacceptable by any standard.