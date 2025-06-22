15-year-old Tiruvallur girl delivers child, abandons near hospital

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old man was arrested under the Pocso Act by the Tiruvallur police after he impregnated a 15-year-old girl with whom he was in a relationship.

The girl delivered a child recently and abandoned the newborn near Tiruttani government hospital. On June 11, public found the girl child and handed the child over to the authorities. After the child was admitted to an orphanage, Tiruttani All Women Police Station registered a case and began investigations. After the probe, the police zeroed in on a Class 10 student at a government school.

On questioning, the girl said that she delivered the child in a hospital restroom and abandoned the child in fear. Detailed investigations revealed that the girl was in a relationship with a man who impregnated her. On Saturday, Tiruttani All Women Police Station personnel arrested M Karuna under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody. The girl is being given counselling.