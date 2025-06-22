Begin typing your search...

    15-year-old Tiruvallur girl delivers child, abandons near hospital

    Detailed investigations revealed that the girl was in a relationship with a man who impregnated her.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|22 Jun 2025 8:00 AM IST
    15-year-old Tiruvallur girl delivers child, abandons near hospital
    X

    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: A 23-year-old man was arrested under the Pocso Act by the Tiruvallur police after he impregnated a 15-year-old girl with whom he was in a relationship.

    The girl delivered a child recently and abandoned the newborn near Tiruttani government hospital. On June 11, public found the girl child and handed the child over to the authorities. After the child was admitted to an orphanage, Tiruttani All Women Police Station registered a case and began investigations. After the probe, the police zeroed in on a Class 10 student at a government school.

    On questioning, the girl said that she delivered the child in a hospital restroom and abandoned the child in fear. Detailed investigations revealed that the girl was in a relationship with a man who impregnated her. On Saturday, Tiruttani All Women Police Station personnel arrested M Karuna under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

    He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody. The girl is being given counselling.

    Pocso ActArrestimpregnated
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X