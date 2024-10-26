15-year-old girl raped by stranger at home in Perumbakkam; search for suspect under way

CHENNAI: Police have launched a search for an accused who assaulted a 15-year-old girl into unconsciousness and raped her after allegedly barging into the house when she was alone.

The girl lived with her mother in Perumbakkam, and her father passed away a few years ago, police said. She is a class 11 student in a private school.

On Friday evening, when the girl was alone in her home, an unidentified man knocked on her door on the pretext of seeking water. When the girl went into the kitchen to fetch him water, the man entered the house and locked the door.

The man then allegedly assaulted the child and made her unconscious, after which he raped her. When her mother came home, she complained of health complications.

She was taken to a government hospital where doctors confirmed that the minor girl was sexually assaulted and alerted the police personnel on Saturday.

Kannagi Nagar AWPS (All Women Police Station) personnel are enquiring with the survivor to ascertain the identity of the assaulter.