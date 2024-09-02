15 injured in a series of bus collisions near Ulundurpet

CHENNAI: A major accident occurred near Ulundurpet, where three buses and a mini truck collided in succession, leaving 15 people including the drivers of two buses, truck driver, and several passengers, injured.

The incident began when a private bus was hit by an Omni bus, which then led to a government bus travelling from Madurai to Chennai crashing into the Omni bus.

As the three buses collided consecutively, a mini truck further crashed into the government bus and overturned on the side of the road.

Police have registered a case and further investigations underway.