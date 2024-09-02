Begin typing your search...

    2 Sep 2024
    15 injured in a series of bus collisions near Ulundurpet
    Visual from the spot (Thanthi TV)

    CHENNAI: A major accident occurred near Ulundurpet, where three buses and a mini truck collided in succession, leaving 15 people including the drivers of two buses, truck driver, and several passengers, injured.

    The incident began when a private bus was hit by an Omni bus, which then led to a government bus travelling from Madurai to Chennai crashing into the Omni bus.

    As the three buses collided consecutively, a mini truck further crashed into the government bus and overturned on the side of the road.

    Police have registered a case and further investigations underway.

