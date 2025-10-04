15 fishers freed by SL arrive in Chennai

CHENNAI: Fifteen Indian fishermen, recently released from the Sri Lankan prison, arrived at the Chennai airport on Friday. The fishermen were arrested at different times earlier this year for allegedly crossing maritime boundaries while fishing.

Of the 15, two were detained on February 19, seven on July 13, two on July 21, and four on August 8. CM Stalin requested the central government to take immediate steps to release the fishermen from prison, and then, with the help of the Indian embassy in Sri Lanka, all 15 fishermen were released.

The officers arranged the travel documents for the fishermen, and all of them arrived in Chennai on Friday morning on an Air India flight. The officials from the fisheries department welcomed the fishermen at the airport and arranged transport to their native villages.