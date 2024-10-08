15 countries participate in VIT’s Global Leadership Summit in Chennai

CHENNAI: With 32 delegates from 15 countries, the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) held a global leadership summit at its Chennai campus on Tuesday. The summit was conducted as part of the Ruby Jubilee celebration.

The summit titled ‘Technology and Leadership towards 2035: Global Perspectives’ focussed on the advancements in technology, higher education, leadership, and future trends in global management practices.

As per the press note, the plenary sessions covered diverse themes, including technology – a national perspective, aspirations for technologies in 2035, industry perspectives, leadership in technology development, teaching and learning perspectives, partnerships for human talent transformation and academic perspectives. Leaders from several countries, including Australia, Malaysia, Taiwan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, participated in the event.

G Viswanathan, founder and chancellor of VIT, emphasised the role of leadership in fostering innovation and global collaboration. He stressed on the importance of education, highlighting efforts to internationalise learning as Asian countries strive to keep pace with the West. “Asian countries have increased their international student population from 3 per cent to 6 per cent, with further growth expected as it maintains high educational standards. Expanding access to higher education is crucial for societal and economic development,” he explained.

Viswanathan also pointed to the wealth inequality where the top 10 per cent controls 80 per cent of the wealth. “We need the governments to increase investment in education to promote equality and sustainable economic growth,” he added.